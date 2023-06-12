HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Christmas Charities Year Round (CCYR) has a mission to improve the quality of life of Madison County residents in need, every day. The nonprofit has three big events coming up this summer.

The first event is a fundraiser happening at Ditto Landing during their Independence Day Celebration. The festival is complete with music, food trucks, and fireworks. Parking is $5 and it is cash only.

CCYR hosts the VIP Experience at the event. It’s a 4th of July party with a hint of Christmas Spirit. For $30, guests can get VIP parking, covered seating, a catered BBQ dinner and a cash bar. People need to register for the VIP Celebration online at the Christmas Charities Year Round website.

The celebration at Ditto Landing is slated for Saturday, June 24. It’s the weekend before the Fourth of July. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Music begins at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m.

The CCYR is also hosting its Inaugural Golf Tournament at the Valley Hill Country Club on June 26. It is a 4-man scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is $125/person. For more information on the event, you can reach out to the contact information on the flyer below.

The other event CCYR is holding this summer is a school supply giveaway. It begins July 17 and runs through August 31, while supplies last.

The giveaway is being held at the Christmas Charities Year Round office located in Huntsville at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road, Suite P.