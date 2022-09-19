MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT0 — Fall isn’t quite here yet, but many are already thinking about the holiday season, including one local nonprofit that helps ensure children and seniors have a magical Christmas.

Christmas Charities Year Round has a mission to improve the quality of life for Madison County residents by providing services for no cost – all 12 months out of the year. They’re currently preparing for a holiday that is their organization’s name’s sake.

Operation Believe is a Christmas and winter holiday program providing new toys and gifts to families and seniors in need. There are many ways for the community to get involved.

CCYR has an Adopt A Senior program. The application window is currently open. After your application is accepted, CCYR will mail a senior’s wishlist to you and the deadline to deliver the gifts to the CCYR center is Friday, December 16.

People can also take part in the Stocking Stuffer Project. Community members can pick up empty stockings from the CCYR Center starting September 7th. Fill the stockings and return them by Friday, December 2nd.

There is also a Teen Wishlist program. This year, it’s even easier to give. They have an Amazon Wishlist for teens on the CCYR website. To find the wishlist, click here.

A fundraiser for the organization is coming up in December. CCYR’s 2nd Annual Santa Fun Run through Big Spring Park’s Tinsel Trail is Sunday, December 11.

11th at 5:00 p.m. Tickets will be available on the CCYR website and Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To learn more about Operation Believe and all of these opportunities to get involved visit the Christmas Charities Year Round website.