HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Christmas Charities Year Round is the oldest nonprofit in Madison County. It’s preparing for a fundraiser this summer, adding the spirit of giving to an Independence Day event.

Star Spangled VIP Pavilion 2021

Saturday, June 25, CCYR is partnering with Ditto Landing’s Independence Day Celebration to host the second annual, Santa’s Star Spangled VIP Pavilion. This fundraising event provides VIP seating, parking, dinner and a Santa. Participants will enjoy a catered meal from Dreamland BBQ and also have access to closer bathrooms.

Passes will be available for purchase beginning Friday, May 13 at the CCYR.org website for $25 per person. children 5 and under are free. The proceeds from this benefit CCYR.

The event was held for the first time last year. The organization’s executive director, Hilary Gould, says the event was a hit and they sold out of tickets.

CCYR Mobile Closet

CHYR assists the community in multiple ways, helping more than 3,000 people annually. The nonprofit is known for its Christmas program, Operation Believe, which provides new toys and gifts to underserved families and seniors throughout Madison County, during the winter holidays. But the organization doesn’t stop there.

The organization’s year-round programs serve hundreds of Madison County residents in low-income or emergent need every day.

Their warehouse accepts donated clothing and basic necessities, beds and dressers, and medical equipment to stock our Clothing Program, Mobile Closet, Furniture Program and Waste-Not Program.