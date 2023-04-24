HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Christmas Charities Year Round serves the Madison County area daily.

The nonprofit has a host of services. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for those in need with no-cost programs.

But to do this, the charity needs the community’s help.

CCYR has multiple clothing programs. Currently, staff with the organization say they are in need of summer clothes for kids.

The nonprofit also assists the community through the Waste Not Program, providing medical equipment to people across the state. Donated items are cleaned, sanitized and redistributed. Items include wheeler chairs, walkers, shower/bath aids, canes, and knee scooters.

Mark your calendar for upcoming fundraisers. On June 24, CCYR is hosting a VIP experience at Ditto Landing’s Independence Day Celebration. Tickets cost $30 dollars and include covered seating, parking and a great view of the fireworks display.

On Monday, June 26, the organization is hosting its inaugural golf tournament at the Valley Hill Country Club. It’s a 4-man scramble with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m.