Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with Isaiah 41:10 Foundation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, bringing awareness to pediatric cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14.

Worldwide, about 400,000 children are diagnosed annually. In the U.S., 43 children receive a cancer diagnosis every day.

While great strides have been made in treatment, there are many types of cancer that affect pediatric patients and more than 95-percent of survivors go on to have significant treatment-related health issues.

Research remains the best and greatest hope.

The Isaiah 41:10 Foundation is among the many groups raising money to fund pediatric cancer research.

The foundation was started by the family of Sam Harmon. Sam was just 8-years-old when he was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015.

Further testing revealed the leukemia cells carried a rare mutation that meant his cancer would be harder to treat, require a very high-risk protocol and have a lower survival rate.

Sam endured nine months of treatment, which fought cancer but was too much for his young body, leading to multiple organ failure. He passed away on September 30, 2016, at the age of 9.

Through it all, his family says he “loved and cared for others and always told others about Jesus. He memorized and recited his “battle verse” Isaiah 41:10:

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand (NIV).'”

The Isaiah 41:10 Foundation is working on its next fundraising event, the Carnival of Giving. It’s set for October 30, 2021, at Kingston Pavilion at Ditto Landing.

The carnival will run from 4:00 pm-7:30 pm. Tickets are $12 for ages 11 and up. Children 10 and under are $6. There will be carnival games, a pirate costume contest, a silent auction, a raffle, food, drink, and lots of family fun!

To learn more about the Carnival of Giving, the Isaiah 41:10 Foundation, or how to support the work, visit isaiah4110.org