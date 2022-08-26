HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For those who have ever wanted to watch their boss get submerged in a dunk tank, an upcoming charity event in Huntsville is right up their alley.

CEO Soak is taking place at Brahan Spring Park (3771 Ivy Ave SW) in Huntsville on Tuesday, August 30. The event benefits The ALS Association.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or ALS, is a rare, neurodegenerative disease that is fatal, according to The ALS Association.

“There is atrophy in the muscles and then it starts with the hands, usually then to the feet, then it starts on the respiratory system,” explained Rachel Gratale, Director of Development Mid-South Territory for The ALS Association.

The ALS Association provides hope to families who are navigating an ALS diagnosis. They work for research and care as well as services to provide for families. They hope there is an effective treatment and a cure for this disease one day.

That takes funding. That’s why the organization holds events like the CEO Soak.

The Ice Bucket Challenge swept social media and helped bring national attention to the disease. The CEO Soak was inspired by the challenge. It provides a way for community leaders to raise critical funds and awareness for The ALS Association’s mission.

Tuesday, August 30, community leaders will line up at the splash pad at Brahan Spring Park to get soaked.

“We have different CEOs. We have Kim Lewis. We have Sarah Savage-Jones from the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. We also have the CEO of Avion Solutions as well,” said Katy Host, Development Manager for the ALS Association.

The event is open to the public. It begins at 10 a.m.

More information about the event and a link to sign up and donate can be found on The ALS Association Alabama Chapter website.