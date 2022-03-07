HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – March is Red Cross Month, a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross.

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. Learn more about the resources offered through the North Alabama chapter here.

You could be helping to save the life of a friend or neighbor. Tenecia Smith is a mother of two, diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was just a baby. It is a painful, debilitating disease that often leads to severe complications such as organ failure, stroke and death.

The Red Cross supports one of the most critical sickle cell treatments of all – blood transfusions. For many patients, including Tenecia, a close blood type match is essential and is found in donors of the same race or similar ethnicity.

On Tuesday, March 8, Alabama A&M, Oakwood University and the Red Cross are partnering to hold a blood drive at the A&M student center from 9:00am – 4:00pm. But you can give anytime, just by visiting or calling your nearest Red Cross location. The Huntsville office is located at 1015 Airport Road. The number is (256) 536-0084.