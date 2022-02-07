HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s an exciting time at United Way of Madison County.

The agency, part of an international network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates, is going through a once every three years process.

Selecting its partner agencies for 2022-25.

The list includes groups with a demonstrated commitment to supporting the community in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

While the pandemic has taken a toll, United Way of Madison County and its partner agencies have continued to provide these resources throughout.

This year is no different. But it wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

Volunteers are needed across the board and opportunities are available whatever your interest or availability.

For more information about volunteering through United Way of Madison County, visit the volunteer center here.

Current United Way of Madison County Partner Agencies:

-Alabama Kidney Foundation

-ANVO Organization

-American Red Cross

-The Arc of Madison County, Inc.

-Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama

-Boys & Girls Club

-The CARE Center

-Madison County CASA

-Catholic Center of Concern

-Christmas Charities Year Round

-Free Dental Clinic

-Crisis Services of North Alabama

-Family Services Center Huntsville

-Girls Inc. of Huntsville

-Harris Home for children

-HEALS

-The YMCA

-Impact Alabama

-Manna House

-National Children’s Advocacy Center

-New Hope Children’s Clinic

-The Pathfinder, Inc

-Phoenix

-The Salvation Army

-Still Serving Veterans

-United Cerebral Palsy

-Village of Promise