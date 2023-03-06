HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you feeling lucky? An upcoming fundraiser for the New Hope Children’s Clinic might just want to make you roll the dice.

The nonprofit is hosting its casino night! The event will be held at The Royal at Stovehouse in Huntsville. The address is 3414 Governors Drive. The fun is taking place Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m.

The night will feature gaming and a virtual auction. Creative cocktail attire is recommended.

“They’re not gambling for themselves. What they do is they get funny money by donating to the clinic and that funny money allows them to buy the chips to play the games,” said Cindi Williamson, New Hope Children’s Clinic Executive Director.

The New Hope Children’s Clinic is a school-based clinic that was created to provide access to medical care to kids in Madison County and the surrounding area.

“We’re one of the very few pediatricians offices in the area that accept Medicaid insurance. 80 percent of our patients are on Medicaid and so that is who we are able to serve,” Williamson explained.

New Hope Children’s Clinic also accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.

The clinic provides many different medical services including treatment of acute injuries and illnesses, routine well-check visits, vaccines and sports physicals. They also provide mental health services.

There are many ways to help the nonprofit. The clinics are currently accepting daily consumable items. These include paper towels, toilet paper, copy paper, small square tissue boxes, youth toothbrushes and more.

For a full list of donation items and medical services visit the New Hope Children’s Clinic website.