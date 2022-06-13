HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – CASA of Madison County is a Huntsville-based nonprofit created in 1979. The organization’s mission is to help people 60 and over as well as those who are homebound, live at home independently.

From July 2020 to June 2021, CASA of Madison County’s ‘aging in place’ programs served more than 2,700 people. 114 wheelchair ramps were built and 70 grab bars and handrails were installed. These were provided free of charge.

Those aren’t the only services the nonprofit offers. In that same time frame, 905 bags of personal hygiene supplies and 3,167 bags of food were delivered.

The nonprofit is helped by volunteers. In the 2020 fiscal year alone, the organization clocked 4,859 volunteer hours.

Next month CASA of Madison County is partnering with Home Instead Charities for an online fundraiser to benefit CASA’s safety installations of wheelchair ramps, grab bars, and handrails.

Give 65 begins at 8:00 a.m. on July 12th. The fundraiser will last 65 hours. CASA has a goal of raising $65,000 and is asking people and organizations that plan to donate to make their donation right when the fundraiser begins. The reason for this is that the fundraiser is also a competition between nonprofits. At stake, are matching dollars and even a monetary prize.

CASA of Madison County officials said every fundraiser is crucial for them since they do not receive reimbursements from insurance companies, Medicare or Medicaid.

For more information on how to donate visit CASA of Madison County’s website.