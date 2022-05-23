MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Ignite Your Potential provides services for those ages 16 to 24 years old to grow skills needed to become competitive in the workforce, obtain self-sufficiency and sustain it.

With graduation season in full swing, they are getting ready to help the next generation make this transition.

They offer an array of exposure opportunities and in-house training for their clients.

Each participant is given the opportunity to tour colleges, attend Ready to Work training, GED prep, financial literacy, and other employment opportunities.

They work in communities throughout Madison County, like New Hope, Owens Cross Roads, Brownsboro, and Gurley.

They also address both personal and professional boundaries in their clients in an initial assessment, so they know what areas to pinpoint and overcome so that each client is as ready as possible for the next steps.

The Ignite Program is just one aspect of what the CARE Center provides. They offer programs and services throughout the county, covering everything from education, to employment and crisis support.