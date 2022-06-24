HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Chase Woods is on a mission. He was born with a form of muscular dystrophy, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying sports. Chase played wheelchair basketball and now coaches.

Now, he wants to make sure others with physical disabilities can be a part of a team and compete.

“That’s what I want to do. That’s what I want to provide for the adults and youth with physical disabilities, to have community and to have that same opportunity that I was blessed with to be able to play and have my life changed.”

Woods is the director of Rocket City Adapted Athletics, a nonprofit with a vision to provide athletic programs for those with physical disabilities to be apart of a team, compete, accomplish their goals through sports, and to live independently.

“Growing up I always wanted to play sports and I never really could because I couldn’t keep up with the other kids because of my muscular dystrophy. But I played wheelchair basketball for three years and it changed my whole life, and really brought me out of my shyness, and brought me out of the isolation that a disability could cause you because you’re not around those like you,” he explained.

The nonprofit has a basketball team called the Rocket City Rockets. The Rockets compete in Adult Division III, Junior Varsity, and Junior Prep of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.

But there are some obstacles to overcome. Mainly, the cost of the basketball sports chairs. Woods says they cost about $3,000 each and he wants to purchase six of them for the team.

“We need sports chairs because without that you can’t play the game,” Woods explained as he talked about his own sports chair.

“We’ve got straps. I have custom wheels on it. So, you’re strapped in there, so you go tumbling over, you’re tumbling over with the chair,” he laughed.

Saturday, June 25, a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit is being held in effort to gather enough money to buy the chairs. It will be a car show taking from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flint River Baptist Church in Hazel Green.

All proceeds go toward basketball sport wheelchairs to help athletes get on the court and into the game.

It costs $25 to register your car and it’s free to watch. The event includes awards, food, and a raffle.