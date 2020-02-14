C4 Conference to Focus on the WorkPLACE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Today, 85 percent of workers are disengaged at work - costing U.S. businesses $350 billion per year! More than half are looking for another job, while every month, 2.7 million U.S. employees make the decision to quit their jobs. When this happens, companies spend at least 20 percent of the lost employees' salaries just to replace them.

In Huntsville, there is a booming economy where employers are in need of a strong, available workforce. But what about the workPLACE?

That's the focus of this year's C4 Conference or The CornerStone Conference for Community Compassion.

This year's conference is presented by Regions Bank.

With the competitive environment that now exists in North Alabama, companies must be savvy in the ways they lead and care for their most valuable asset - their people.

Having led a global organization committed to helping low-income individuals find and keep meaningful employment, David Spickard, former President and CEO of Jobs for Life, understands what it takes for all people to thrive at work in the face of overwhelming obstacles.

Now serving as a consultant for companies all over the country, David consults leaders who long to build a fully engaged and committed workforce within their companies.

Join The Cornerstone Initiative and Regions Bank on March 3, 2020 as David, along with some of local leaders, go over tangible steps to building a thriving work culture that attracts and retains a thriving workforce.

What to expect at the C4 Conference this year:

Session 1: Thriving Leaders - In this session, they will discuss the unique challenges that leaders face, the way they view their work, and the unique opportunity they have to transform lives and communities.

Session 2: Thriving Employees - This session is built around an understanding of the unique challenges in the workforce today and what it takes to invest in our employees to help them thrive. What does it take to access a workforce that may already have overwhelming barriers and help them be reliable, productive employees?

Session 3: Thriving Cities - In this session, David will give leaders a vision for the ways they can use their business to transform our city, create peace and justice in our community, and leave a redeeming legacy through their work.

Conference tickets are $99 and include breakfast muffins, coffee, and morning snacks.

The event is from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. at The Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Drive NW in Huntsville.

For more information about the conference, click here.