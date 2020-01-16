Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Broadway Theatre League presents Waitress January 17-19, 2020.

The charming story for all ages follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.

Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as '​The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie' and 'Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.'

When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new -show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team, this Tony Award®​ ​-nominated hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy®​ ​nominee Sara Bareilles ('Love Song,' 'Brave'), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (​I Am Sam​) and original direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (​Pippin​, ​Finding Neverland​).

Show dates and times are:

Friday, January 17, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 19, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

