HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Broadway Theatre League presents “Escape to Margaritaville” at the Von Braun Concert Hall March 20-22.

The musical comedy features original songs along with your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more.

Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase your tickets visit the Broadway Theatre League website.