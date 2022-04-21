HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Opera Huntsville debuts its largest main stage show this weekend. ‘Donizetti’s Elixir of Love’ will open at the VBC Play House Friday.

The show features a talented cast including Brandie Sutton, a MET performer, who stars in the play. The performance is a homecoming for Sutton.

“This is my first time getting to come home and do something which is amazing, which is why I was so willing and so excited to be a part of this project because this wasn’t available to me when I was growing up,” Sutton said. “This is also a role I’ve been dying to sing.”

She takes on the role of Adina.

“Adina, which it’s interesting that this character was written in the 18th century. She’s a very strong woman, well-read, well educated, there’s even a production I’ve seen that proves she owns land and she has money,” Sutton explained.

Opera Huntsville provided the following synopsis about the show:

In the show, Nemorino, a young villager, is unhappily in love with the beautiful farm owner Adina, who he thinks is beyond his reach. He tries a magic love potion hoping to win her affection. Will the confusion lead to love?

Alongside a chamber orchestra led by music director Roberto Burton and a chorus prepared by chorus master Shane Kennedy, additional cast members include the Glimmerglass artist and stunning tenor Camron Gray, alongside mezzo Rachel Gibson, soprano Joylýn Rushing, and baritone Chris Farley.

Opera Huntsville’s mission is to produce high-quality productions, promote curiosity and love for the operatic art form, and educate the Northern Alabama community on the nature of opera. Sutton says the organization’s mission is important.

“As I said, for me, I had to leave Huntsville to make a name for myself to have opportunities because these opportunities just weren’t available to me. I live in New York City now and so I’ve been able to sing at the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Detroit Opera, many opera houses that I wish we had that level of opera here,” Sutton said.

Erin Huelskamp Bohn with Opera Huntsville said it’s important to keep talented singers like Sutton in the community.

“We want to keep people like this and people who are coming up with that sort of talent, the experiences they need to stay and to come back here and so I think that’s part of what we’re trying to do in bringing opera to Huntsville,” she said.

Show Times

Fully-staged production performed in Italian in two acts with intermission and supertitles

Friday, April 22, at 7:00 p.m., a pre-performance lecture from 6-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23, at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 24, at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

VIP $65

General Admission $28

Senior $23

Student $15

The show will debut at the Playhouse at the Von Braun Center, 700 Monroe St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Tickets can be purchased on the Opera Huntsville website.