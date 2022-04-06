MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Students at Bob Jones High School are preparing for the opening night of “Mamma Mia!”. The show opens on April 14.

The show features a hilarious, heartwarming story combined with show-stopping dance numbers, all set to the iconic music of ABBA. Many are familiar with the movie, but cast members say there are surprises in the play, including songs that are not part of the feature film.

Here is part of a brief synopsis of the play provided by Bob Jones High School:

On a small Greek island, we meet Sophie as she sends off three envelopes in the mail. They are addressed to – Sam Carmichael, Bill Austin, and Harry Bright. Lisa and Ali, Sophie’s friends, arrive and reveal that Sophie’s wedding is tomorrow. Sophie confesses to them that she’s invited her father to the wedding…or at least the three men who could possibly be her father. After going through her mother’s diary from the year she got pregnant, Sophie has determined that one of the men will walk her down the aisle.

Showtimes:

April 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:00 p.m.

April 16 and 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets:

$18 for Adults

$15 for seniors and military members

$10 for students

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at showtix4u.com.