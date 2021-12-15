“Blue Christmas” offering hope, comfort and companionship this season

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – For many, the holidays truly are the most wonderful time of the year.

For others, the holidays can be a difficult time. The death of a loved one. An unexpected diagnosis. Divorce.

Whatever the reason, this season of celebration can be a painful reminder of personal grief.

The CARE Center knows this.

That’s why the Madison County non-profit is hosting Blue Christmas. Organizers call it a “casual and cost-free service of comfort and hope for those who are hurting during the holidays.”

The gathering is set for 6:00pm on Friday, December 17 in the New Hope Elementary School auditorium.

It will include music, snacks, a candle-lighting and an encouraging message from local counselor and speaker Bruce Martin.

There is no registration required. Just come as you are.

For more information, visit the CARE Center online.