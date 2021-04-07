Bloomin’ Festival is back for 2021

Cullman, Ala. – The 37th Annual Bloomin’ Festival Arts and Craft Fair will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, 2021.

Bloomin’ Festival is a two-day juried arts festival attracting more than 25,000 visitors to the beautiful campus of St. Bernard Abbey and Preparatory School. It’s been recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society for many years as a “Top Twenty Event in the Southeast.”

Located adjacent to the school is the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto. The picturesque landscape of stone cut buildings on the grounds of Alabama’s only abbey provides a backdrop for the outdoor show. The festival is the largest fundraiser annually for the operation and maintenance of the school.

This year will include more than 150 artisans. Visitors can explore booths featuring pottery, ceramics, stained glass, woodwork, jewelry and more. There will also be a blacksmithing display.

As far as food, the event includings everything from polish dogs and hamburgers to roasted almonds, funnel cakes, waffles and kettle corn.

The famous St. Bernard Monk’s Bread will also be for sale, along with specially made cookies and items from Cullman area bakeries. During the festival, guests have the opportunity to visit the Ave Maria Grotto at a reduced rate of $4 per person.

At the conclusion of the festival on Sunday afternoon, April 18, St. Bernard will give away a 2021 Jeep Renegade from Cullman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Other prizes include a set of Apple Airpods, Fitbit Charge 3 watch and a Google Nest Hub.

Tickets are available at the school or Ave Maria Grotto for a donation of $5 per ticket or $25 for a sheet of six tickets. Now more than ever, these donations are vital to the operation of St. Bernard Prep School.

“I am very optimistic that this will be one of the largest festivals in recent history for the school,” said Festival Director Joyce Nix.

She added, “while Covid-19 is still in our midst, St. Bernard will be following all health and safety protocols while ensuring that vendors and guests stay as safe as possible, socially distanced.”

Hours for the outdoor festival are Saturday, April 17 from 9:00am-5:00pm and Sunday, April 18 from 9:00am-4:00pm. There is no charge for children 5 and under. Handicapped parking is available. No pets, please.

For more information, visit www.bloominfestival.com.