HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley matches kids with leaders in the community for a mentorship program.

According to statistics from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, when compared to youth that are not involved with the organization, Littles were 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to use alcohol, and 52 percent less likely to skip school.

But the organization can’t have those outcomes that without help from the community. Whether it’s volunteering as a Big or companies partnering with the nonprofit to provide opportunities for Littles, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley thrives because of community support.

Over the weekend Toyota hosted Bigs, Littles and their families at a special event at the Huntsville plant. Toyota employees volunteered to provide a tour of the manufacturing facility and set up STEM and other educational games and activities.

The nonprofit and the company had partnered for a similar event before the pandemic.

Scott Braswell works at the plant and serves on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley board of directors. He says he was excited to host the organization again, saying the most memorable part of the day was the smiles on children’s faces.

“So, my challenge would be for the other companies, organizations in Huntsville/Madison County do the same. Open the doors. Host in support because once you see the smile, one, kid’s face or 10 or 20 30. It’s just amazing,” Braswell said.

Events like this benefit the children served by the nonprofit in multiple ways.

“It gives them an idea of what’s in their future. A lot of our kids are either multi generational poverty or face other adversities,” said Michelle Linville, executive director of big brothers big sisters of the Tennessee Valley. “The best compliment we got was from a mother. She’s like this event, he just lit up, her son that day. Because he’s not really into sports and everything. And it had so many elements that he was just smiles when he was leaving.”

The company, between both the corporation and its employees, has provided more than $50,000 in financial support for the nonprofit in the last five years. Toyota has also partnered with the nonprofit for other events, including when Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for families in need during the pandemic.

The nonprofit has other opportunities this summer to garner community support. On August 28, they are hosting the Tee It Up Fore Kids golf tournament. They charity golf tourney will be held at the Huntsville Country Club. There are still opportunities to sign up a team or help sponsor the event.

Later this month, staff and some board members are going to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Conference. Two board members from Huntsville are presenting in the conference. Tory Greene and Cory Green were Littles when they were children. Now they are community leaders in Huntsville.

“Not only do we love them being on our board, but Cory Green is a captain of the fire department here. And Tory used to be a police officer here but now he’s a federal agent,” Linville said.

They’re able to share their experience as Littles and are an example of the positive impact the organization can have on a child.