(WHNT) – January is National Mentoring Month, which is a time to raise awareness for the importance of mentoring.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is using this time to recruit more mentors.

On January 25, the organization will host its annual “Honoring Our Mentors” event. The event aims to celebrate those who serve as “Bigs” with the nonprofit along with inviting companies and organizations to nominate an award winner of their own.

Judge Jerilyn Dietz from Wisconsin will serve as the guest speaker at the event.

“I don’t think there’s any way to state strongly enough how important serving as a Big and the agency of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to children across the nation, even around the world,” Dietz said.

She mentioned how important it is for Bigs to work with children who are facing adversity. Dietz said Bigs get to be a role model and get a first hand look at what children are dealing with and how strong they are.

“It is a tremendously powerful organization and a powerful thing that any mentor can do,” she said. “It takes no special abilities; just an hour a week willing to dedicate to hanging out with the kid.”

As a judge, Dietz explained her predicament with wanting to make the world a better place.

“I can only deal with the situation after a bad situation is already occurred,” she said. “We try to look at prevention, but it is much easier if we can address issues before they become a problem.”

According to Dietz, that’s where a mentor comes in.

“If we know that a child is facing adversity, we can give them the strength and the tools and the resources to deal appropriately with it,” Dietz explained. “Maybe we can help keep them on the right track, keep them in school, keep them away from drugs, keep them doing pro-social positive things that will not only help them, that will help the whole community as a whole.”

The Honoring Our Members event is January 25, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at the Huntsville Country Club. Tickets are sold out.

To get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, click here or call (256) 880-2123.