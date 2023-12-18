HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley (BBBSTV) is working to recruit more people to mentor children in North Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

“We are a community-based and site-based organization, where we are constantly mentoring, trying to find mentors for little and recruiting bigs right now,” program director Dylan Howard explained. “Our goal is basically meeting the needs of the kids of the community.”

According to BBBSTV, children who are mentored through the organization are more likely to graduate high school and are less likely to be involved in juvenile crime.

Howard said they serve seven counties: Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Limestone Counties in Alabama and Franklin, Giles and Lincoln Counties in Tennessee.

Right now, they are focusing on recruiting more male Big Brother mentors all over the Tennessee Valley, especially in Madison County.

“There is a shortage of male mentors, so we are actively recruiting our male mentors. But, there’s a need for bigs for males and females,” Howard explained. “January is a big month. It’s National Mentoring Month, so we are basically out there recruiting seriously, anyone who wants to be a volunteer, you can go on our website and anyone can apply.”

Special events coordinator Ebony Hickson said BBBSTV is prepping for a big event in January as well.

The annual “Honoring Our Mentors” event is set for Thursday, January 25th, 2024 and starts at 5:30 p.m. at Huntsville Country Club.

Hickson said the event aims to acknowledge and celebrate people who make a positive impact in the community. To be a sponsor of the event and/or to nominate an individual for a mentor award, contact ehickson@bbbsna.org or call (256) 880-2123.

For more information on BBBSTV, click here.