Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley in dire need of mentors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is a quote that, “no man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child.”

Though the statement has been attributed to figures from President Abraham Lincoln to evangelist James Dobson, the truth of it is known by mentors around the world.

No investment provides a greater return than time spent mentoring a child. Yet, there has perhaps never been a greater need for these role models.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is working to fill that gap. Currently, the non-profit has a wait-list, filled with boys, in need of a special person to encourage, guide and empower them.

Executive Director Michelle Linville says, without help, “our community is facing a future of young men without male role models.”

In addition, there are more than 150 boys and girls somewhere in the enrollment process.

“In other words, we are in dire need of ‘Bigs’, especially ‘Big Brothers,'” Linville adds.

The time commitment is likely less than you think; the process of becoming a “Big Brother” or “Big Sister” is simpler than you might imagine. To learn more, click here.

There’s no better time than now! January is Mentoring Month.

BBBS of the Tennessee Valley is hosting an “Honoring Our Mentors” event. Sponsored by Radiance Technologies, Toyota and Colsa, the celebration will take place Thursday, January 27 at Early Works Museum.