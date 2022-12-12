HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – January is National Mentoring Month. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley knows the importance of having a mentor.

Next month the organization is holding its Honoring Our Mentors dinner to celebrate people who set a good example for others. Michelle Linville, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley CEO, says this includes Bigs who volunteer with the organization as well as people throughout the Tennessee Valley area.

“We also invite the community to honor people who are in their organization, or their club, or their business who go above and beyond,” Linville said. “They sponsor it through a table and then they can nominate.”

People who are interested in nominating someone and purchasing a table can call the nonprofit’s office. The number is: (256) 880-2123. Linville says they have already sold half the tables and those interested should contact them before the end of December.

The event will be held on January 26, 2023, at the Early Works Museum in Huntsville.

The organization is also looking for volunteers. Linville says they need men to sign up to be a Big. She says there is a nationwide waitlist of 3,000 kids who need to be matched with a Big.

“Sadly, the majority of those and 100 percent of our waitlist are little boys,” Linville stated.

Bigs commit to spending one hour with their Little each week. Linville says there are many benefits the Littles receive from hanging out with their Bigs, including increasing their likelihood of graduating high school, expanding their horizons, setting higher goals and building confidence. In addition to getting satisfaction from helping someone else, she says Bigs can also learn a lot from their Littles.