Be a PAL, help a student tee up for success

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For the last decade, a small non-profit has been quietly working to support Huntsville City School students.

Recognizing the leadership development and valuable lessons that occur outside the classroom, The Partners for Athletes and Leaders in Schools (PALS) provides resources, such as equipment and uniforms, to the district’s athletic teams and bands.

PALS Board Chair Bryan Dingo saw first-hand how expensive such activities could be when his own children played middle and high school athletics.

With school budgets stretched thin, he and others in the business community came together in 2011 to form PALS, a 501(c3) charity. Since then, the group has donated more than $100,000 to sanctioned middle and high school programs in the Huntsville City Schools system.

This year, they’re trying a new fundraiser. The PALS Inaugural Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Landers McLarty Subaru. All proceeds will go to the school programs, to benefit students.

However, more tournament teams are needed and sponsorships are still available. The cost for a team is $500, which includes lunch, carts, entry fee and eligibility for contests and prizes.

The tournament is set for Monday, September 27 at Huntsville Country Club. Check-in will begin at 11:00am, followed by lunch and then, a 1:00pm shotgun start.

More information about PALS can be found here.

To register for the tournament, you can contact the organizers at HSVPALS@gmail.com.