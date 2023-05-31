HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mark you calendar. Babypalooza is coming to Huntsville Saturday, June 3. Doors open at the Von Braun Center at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes till 2:00 p.m.

It is catered toward new and expectant mothers as well as those planning to have a baby. Babypalooza founder, Cecillia Pearson calls it “the super bowl of baby expos”. It’s a one stop shop for answering many questing when it comes to having a newborn.

The event helps people start planning their baby registry, interview preschools, start a college saving plan, and learn essentials to caring for mom and baby. Representatives from Madison Hospital will be at the event as well as the Alabama Department of Public Health, Butterfly Breast Feeding, Legacy Health Chiropractic, Nesin Pelvic Health, Oral Health for Children and many other businesses/organizations.

Babypalooza is free to attend, but people must register on the Babypalooza website. For a $5 fee, attendees can be entered to win a prize package that includes strollers, car seats and other gifts.