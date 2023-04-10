HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – The Arc of Madison County was founded almost seven decades ago by a group of parents who were looking for services and support for children with disabilities.

Today, the organization offers many different services to children and adults including job placement, adult day services, residential programs, an early intervention program. It also has an Outpatient Services Clinic and a newly founded Autism Diagnostic Clinic.

The Autism Diagnostic Clinic opened in September 2022. It serves children who are 2-5 years old. The clinic evaluates social and emotional development, communication, thinking and problem-solving ability, adaptive skills and behavior. Both parents and providers can ask for a referral to the clinic.

“We felt that it was really a need in our community for our low-income families to have a place that they could come that’s not two hours away for testing and that we could make it an affordable process for them,” said Wendy Pittard with The Arc of Madison County.

Next week is Early Intervention Week across the state of Alabama. Officials with the Arc of Madison County say early intervention is important.

“Just with the Autism Clinic, we have found that the earlier a child is diagnosed or found to have a delay in any area of development, the earlier the services can get to them and the better the outcome is for kindergarten readiness,” said Michelle Creekmore, The Arc of Madison County program coordinator.

