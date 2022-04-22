HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – More than 100 featured artists will be at this year’s Panoply Arts Festival. It takes place from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

50 artists are first-timers, the rest have done it before!

News 19 sat down with this year’s poster artist, Sonya Clemons and Arts Huntsville’s Danielle Hart to learn more.

In addition to music and food, there will of course be plenty of tents filled with paintings, glass, jewelry, fiber and more.

“Growing up in Huntsville, going to Panoply as a child, I never would have thought that I would one day be the poster artist! I’m just really really excited about the event and everything it entails,” Clemons said.

Clemons said she channeled her experience painting murals to create the poster, which shows a Big Spring Park duck and an astronaut looking at a giant mural-style painting of the red bridge and of course, art tents that fill the park.

Clemons said her main goal was to create a piece that is happy! As Panoply can be an in-person event again. It’s titled, “All Together Now.”

“Supporting our artists is one of the best things the community can do. Art inspires people!” Hart said. “Really showing up for these artists and showing them that you love their art and enjoy it and let them know what that means, really matters to our community.”

If you’re interested in checking out the featured artists at the festival, here are the times their tents will be up and running:

Friday, April 29

5 – 9 p.m. (Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.)

Saturday, April 30

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.