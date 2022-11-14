HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The Arc of Madison County was founded almost seven decades ago by a group of parents who were looking for services and support for children with disabilities.

Today, the organization offers many different services to children and adults including job placement, adult day services, residential programs, and early intervention.

Officials with the Arc of Madison County say early intervention is important. The organization’s outpatient clinic provides autism testing for children ages two to five.

“Families don’t have to drive to Tennessee, or don’t have to drive to Birmingham to get evaluation services. The Arc did a start up clinic,” said Chris Foster, Autism Clinic Coordinator. “The earlier you know, the better off and the more services that are then available to the child to overcome those challenges.”

The You Know Best. Know EARLY campaign is also underway with the goal of reaching more Alabama families to let them know about early intervention.

“Many people do not know there are free services that we offer. So if a family feels like their child has a developmental delay, they can contact their pediatrician or us and they can make a referral to get them evaluated to see if they qualify for services,” said Christy Marks, the Early Intervention assistant program director.

Early Intervention includes many different services for infants and toddlers under the age of three to address delays in development. Parents can learn more about the program by calling 1(800) 543-3098 or they can visit rehab.alabama.gov.