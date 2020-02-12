Applications open for Summer Arts Pathway program

ATHENS, Ala. – Do you know a high school student with an interest in the arts?

Athens State University and Calhoun Community College, along with the Alabama Center for the Arts, is accepting applications for the Summer Arts Pathway program.

The free program, called “The Project” is an intensive, two-week summer camp, open to rising sophomore, junior, and senior high school students.

Students accepted to the program will work with Athens State and Calhoun faculty on a collaborative project using all aspects of Fine and Performing Arts.

Participation also grants students the opportunity to earn scholarships to Calhoun Community College and Athens State University.

The Project 2020, which is in its second year, is being co-directed by Jax Vadney (Athens State Theatre Arts faculty) and Chris Vrenna (Calhoun Music Production faculty).

There are also two full time instructors, Kim Parker (Calhoun Film and Visual Arts faculty) and Jessica Spowart (Athens State Graphics Design and Visual Arts faculty), as well as other faculty who will be teaching master classes in pottery, sculpture, music, sound design, and acting for film.

Each summer, The Project’s focus is on exploring and creating new works in the arts. During The Project 2020, students will create and produce short films that will be shown during a film festival on the final day of camp. Students will explore every aspect of this artistic endeavor, from concept to writing to designing to filming and editing.

The Project runs from 8:30am-3:30pm on Monday-Friday of each of the 2 weeks.

Students must be available to attend the full 2-week program, which is scheduled for June 8-12 and June 15-19, 2020.

To be considered for acceptance into this program, student applicants must:

Complete an application form available through Google Forms at: https://forms.gle/Qkg2JfaVGVcfZ5x89 Submit a Letter of Recommendation Digitally submit samples of their work Submit a short 500-word essay to describe a concept for a short 2-4 minute film (scene) , please note that we are looking for scene concepts with 4 characters or less.

Accepted applicants will be notified via email, beginning April 20.

All materials should be submitted to Jax Vadney and Chris Vrenna by March 20, 2020 at 5pm at:

jacki.vadney@athens.edu

chris.vrenna@calhoun.edu