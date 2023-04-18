HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – April 30 is National Therapy Animal Day! Heart to Heart Pet Partners is a therapy animal group getting a jump start on the celebration by hosting a fundraiser at Yellowhammer Brewing on April 22.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2600 Clinton Avenue, $1 from every brew bought is donated to the nonprofit. The group will also have teams of handlers and therapy pets ready to greet anyone who comes.

Children will have the opportunity to read with the animals, which is a form of therapy.

Organizers say there will also be goodies from Insanity Complex, Broadway Theatre League, Belk Cosmetics at Bridge Street and Rocket City Rover.

The group visits schools, medical facilities and long-term care homes in order to make anyone they come across feel a little happier and calm.