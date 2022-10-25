HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A nonprofit is working to keep people warm this holiday season through a Winter Essentials Drive. The Alabama Non-Violent Offenders Organization is hosting the drive to benefit their clients and clients’ families. The organization wants to give the gift of warmth.

ANVOO was established in 2009 to provide services to qualified non-violent felons in order to increase the client’s quality of life and decrease the rate of recidivism to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The organization’s re-entry program, Brighter Futures, helps in obtaining State of Alabama identification, job training, as well as locate suitable housing and employment.

From now until December 9, ANVOO is holding the Winter Essentials Drive. The Winter Essentials Drive is being Officials with ANVOO say, “Over 300 school-age children and 100 adults in our community need new or gently used coats, socks, gloves, shoes, and hats.”

People can drop off items at the United Way of Madison County located at 701 Andrew Jackson Way NE, Huntsville, AL 35801.

The organization is also accepting monetary donations. A donation of $10 will cover the cost of a child’s hat, gloves or socks as well as stocking stuffers. $25 can pay for a child’s coat. $50 will cover the cost of adult items.