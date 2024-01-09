HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – This year, the Harris Home for Children in Huntsville is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The Harris Home for Children is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that takes care of foster care children throughout the state of Alabama. It is also the only licensed facility for crisis support for neglected children and teenagers in the whole state.

“What that means is that if they get a kid that gets in trouble in Mobile, or anywhere in the state of Alabama, at 2 o’clock in the morning, 3 o’clock or whatever, they bring them to Harris Home, and we take care of them on a 60-day assessment process,” Harris Home executive director Reginald McKenzie explained. “Then, we see if they’re eligible for some of our other programs. If not, the state will move them to another facility.”

Education is part of all their programs.

“We have a moderate program, and we also have a basic program and one of the independent living program as well,” McKenzie said.

Dawn Ward, a retired Assistant Principal from the Huntsville City School System, is Harris Home for Children’s new Education Coordinator.

“Basically, in a nutshell, we receive children,” Ward explained. “We figure out where they are educationally: whether or not they are prepared to go directly into traditional school, whether or not we need to find alternative placement for them. We check the records for IEPs (individualized education plans).”

Ward said her job is to make sure the students are enrolled in school properly to ensure it’s a win-win for Harris Home, the students and the schools.

“Sometimes they may stay for four days, and sometimes they may stay for two years,” she said. “We work hand in hand just to really ensure that the children Harris Home, they’re getting what they need from education standpoint that the school is also being kind of fairly serviced with children coming in not to though, their pathway.”

The Harris Home is working on solidifying a “Harris Home Heroes” program for people who want to help give back to their community.

The Harris Home for Children is also a partner agency of the United Way of Madison County.

For more information on the Harris Home for Children, click here.