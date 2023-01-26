HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Art Tour of Homes is taking place in Huntsville on Saturday, January 28. Five homeowners will open their houses to anyone who purchases a ticket to the event.

This event, presented by Bank Independent, gives people a chance to see different ways people use art to decorate their homes.

Organizers from Arts Huntsville say it is different than other home tours by showcasing the displays and collections of Huntsville’s art lovers. The goal of the tour is to inspire people to grow their own art collections, support area artists and gain a new perspective of their own homes.

Attendees can start the tour at any of the homes open for the event. The tour will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Arts Huntsville website. They cost $20. You can present a printout or mobile ticket. At your first location, you will be given a ticket to carry with you for the rest of the tour.

Homes on the route:

Anna & Kyle Husband: 509 Clinton Ave. E., Huntsville, AL 35801

Daniela Perallon & Matt Johnson: 1901 Bide A Wee Dr NE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Melissa Musgrove: 1108 Locust Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801

Dianne & Calame Sammons: 401 Lincoln Str SE, Huntsville, AL 35801

Jeff Threlkeld: 1416 Pratt Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801