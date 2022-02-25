CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Chattanooga’s Spring Break Safari promises adventure at every turn in this city-wide event from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Participating attractions will offer children a chance to explore with hands-on activities designed just for them. Do you have an animal lover in the family? They can take a turn as a zookeeper, caring for some of the wildest creatures around. Junior naturalists will love canoeing Lookout Creek.

Other opportunities include: Rockquest Adventurer, searching for geological wonders; Cave Explorer, discovering hidden natural wonders; World Traveler, dancing to the rhythmic sounds of an Indonesian Bonang, Historic Hero, immersing into patriotic stories of sacrifice and commitment; Artisanal Adventurer, uncovering the treasures of the art world; Global Explorer, embark on a quest to meet animals from every continent; or Conductor, traveling historic rails.

Families can also go on a scavenger hunt, exploring four city districts. Scavenger hunts take place outside ten area attractions, however admission is not required to participate.

For more information on special events and offerings or to get started with planning a trip, click here.