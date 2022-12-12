HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization looking to give back this Christmas season.

Actor Kel Mitchell is helping them raise awareness. The comedian and actor starred in Nickelodeon hits like All That, Good Burger, and Kenan & Kel, co-starring Kenan Thompson.

Mitchell is raising awareness about the World Vision catalog, which allows patrons to buy items to be gifted to families in need around the globe.

There are many ways World Vision is working to help those in need this season.

The first is through gifting essential supplies or livestock directly to impacted families, which can provide certain essentials for years.

Donors can also buy a handcrafted gift in exchange for a monetary donation to various funds for disaster, hunger and more.

Mitchell said the World Vision catalog is a great way to help others this holiday season, no matter which option a patron chooses.