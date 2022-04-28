HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 40th Panoply Arts Festival takes place in Downtown Huntsville this weekend. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. at Big Spring Park. There will be several activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

Festival-goers will get to check out STEAM Street with hands-on STEAM activities. Those activities include ways to combine learning and fun. National Space Club will present Huntsville City Schools Magnet Programs Rockin Rockets! Davidson Technologies will present Huntsville Ballet’s Twirling Tops. North Alabama Arts Education Collaborative will have Fresh Beats and Fantasy Playhouse presenting Nutrition with Nick Nutrition and His Wonder Dog Fiber.

Creative Corner offers Art Adventures for all to enjoy. There is Mini Macchia Madness, Wonders of Watercolor, Black Out Poetry, and Huntsville Symphony Orchestra Guilds Instrument Petting Zoo.

Also returning this year are the face painting tent and student art tent while Art Marketplace will feature 100 artists from 25 states.

There will be 13 regional food trucks and the craft beer tent will be returning.

More than 30 musical acts will hit multiple stages during the weekend-long event.

Friday night is host to a rock-packed evening starting with blues-influenced rock band Tres Locos, followed by indie rock band Jayne & the Huntsmen opening for the headliner, Hero the Band, whose performance is presented by Pearl Behavioral Health Services.

Element XI

On Saturday, the music starts when the gates open at 10 in the morning. The festival welcomes Rule of Thirds, Knightshade, Shane Davis, Groove Yard and Will River throughout the day. That evening, the stage will be filled with big sounds and big horns as festival attendees can enjoy local powerhouse opening act Element XI.

Saturday’s headliners are The Suffers. They are an eight-piece band, hailing from Houston, Texas, who have played sold-out shows in Japan and Latin America.

Panoply 2022 Hours:

Friday, April 29: 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Art Marketplace closes at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Tickets and Pricing:

Arts Huntsville offers a Panoply weekend pass available online in advance for $18.

Weekend passes are only available until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Day passes are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the festival ticket booths, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now. Children 12 and under are free of charge.