8th annual Decatur Home and Garden Show happening this weekend

DECATUR, Ala. - The Greater Morgan County Builders Association presents the 8th annual Decatur Home and Garden Show February 29 and March 1 at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.

The 2020 show will include more than 60 local home experts and vendors, showcasing the latest trends in custom home building, remodeling, home decorating and landscaping.

Hours are Saturday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information, contact the Greater Morgan County Builders Association at 256-318-9161.