5 Points Blok Festival a multi-cultural celebration of art & entertainment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 6th Annual 5 Points BLOK Festival is Saturday, August 21st, 2021. The free multi-cultural arts and entertainment festival is co-sponsored by the City of Huntsville.

There’s a little something for everyone, with many genres of music, art and vendors to see, along with plenty of children’s activities.

Festival hours are from 3:00pm-8:00pm at Goldsmith Schiffman Field, 320 Beirne Avenue NE, Huntsville.

In the event of rain, the festival will still take place. However, the venue will be move to Lowe Mill. Any changes will be shared on the festival’s social media pages.

More information can be found online at 5pointsblok.com