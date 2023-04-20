CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – The 39th annual Bloomin’ Festival is being held in Cullman April 22-23.

The event takes place on the St. Bernard Prep School campus. Attendees will also be able to visit the iconic Ave-Marie Grotto.

St. Bernard has been recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society for many years as a “Top Twenty Event in the Southeast,” according to festival organizers.

The festival is the largest fundraiser annually for the operation and maintenance of the school.

Each year the arts and crafts festival brings in over 150 artisans from all over the state and country to Cullman. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend.

In addition to that, this year a sweepstakes ticket can be purchased to enter yourself to win prize sweepstakes that include a 2023 Jeep Renegade. In previous years other prizes have included a Roku streaming stick, electric Oral-B toothbrush, weather radio and much more.

Admission to the event is a $10 donation to the school. Festival hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.