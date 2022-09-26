HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A golf tournament for a good cause is taking place in Huntsville next month.

The 20th annual ‘I Golf Because I CARE’ tournament set for October 14th will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Hampton Cove.

The fundraiser benefits the CARE Center in Madison County. The CARE Center is a nonprofit organization with, “a mission to share the love and hope of Jesus Christ while empowering our neighbors in Southeastern Madison County through education, employment, and crisis service.”

The organization provides assistance to residents in Brownsboro, Gurley, New Hope, and Owens Cross Roads. CARE officials say there are insurmountable challenges and barriers in this area that still exist to wreak daily havoc in the lives of hundreds of children and families.

Donations to The CARE Center help to provide the basics of food, clothing, toiletries, and household goods. They also allow under-educated adults the opportunity to receive a GED.

The CARE Center uses donations to provide technical training, career coaching, financial counseling, and mental health counseling as well as close the learning and opportunity gap for K-12 students through intervention, mentoring, and high-quality after-school and summer programs.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., Putting Competition begins at 11:00 a.m., and a “shotgun start” at Noon. Visit the CARE Center website to learn more about the ‘I Golf Because I CARE’ tournament.

