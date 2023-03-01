DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An organization with a mission to help those diagnosed with Lymphedema is hosting a conference on March 4.

Lymphedema Awareness Support Network of Alabama is a non-profit group dedicated to educating and creating awareness. The 2023 Lymphedema Conference is being held at the City Church Decatur.

Lymphedema is swelling caused by lymph fluid collecting in the body. According to the CDC, Lymph nodes act like a drain in your sink. If the drain is clogged, the fluid cannot drain. It usually happens in the arms or legs, but can occur in other parts of the body.

Karen Allen Hislop with the Lymphedema Awareness Support Network of Alabama says it’s a common condition that 10 million Americans have.

“But it oftentimes goes unrecognized and untreated,” she said. “We really want people to know that there is treatment for Lymphedema. So many people are told that there’s nothing they can do about it, they’re just going to have to learn to live with it. Our organization really urges people to learn more about it, learn that there is treatment for it.”

The topics of this year’s conference will focus on the side effects of breast cancer and gynecological cancers. Several medical professionals will lead discussions. The event costs $10 and includes breakfast and a boxed lunch. The conference will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., is open to patients, healthcare providers, students and interns, and offers 5 CEUs to healthcare providers.

People can get tickets for the conference on the Eventbrite website.