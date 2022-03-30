HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you are in the market for a new home, want to learn more about area builders, or need inspiration for an upcoming project, the Parade of Homes is a great place to start.

The two-weekend event begins on April 2. People can tour homes on April 2 and 3 as well as on April 9 and 10. Prospective buyers are able to view the homes from 1:00-5:00 p.m. each day.

There are 37 homes featured this year, showcasing the work of 18 different builders in 33 different communities. Many of the homes are in Madison and Limestone counties, but also include properties in Arab and Cullman.

The Showcase home is a $1.8 million dollar home located in the Village of Providence neighborhood. The 5,272 sq/ft home has a two-story great room, gourmet kitchen and a media/theater room.

The homes range in price from $200-300k – $1.8 million. People can plan their route using a map provided on the Parade of Homes‘ website.