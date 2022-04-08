HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Panoply organizers are preparing to ring in a major milestone. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Panoply Arts Festival taking place in downtown Huntsville.

The event’s home has always been Big Spring Park and this year, it has its largest footprint ever, spanning across Church Street and into Big Spring Park East.

There are a variety of vendors, tents and events to visit and experience.

There will be a musical lineup with more than 30 performances in a variety of genres including Rock, Jazz, R&B, Blues, Pop and more.

This year Panoply welcomes a new Art OutLoud Stage, presented by Pei-Ling Charitable Trust, that

will provide an outlet for spoken word performances from local literary figures, poets, authors and

comedians.

The Art Marketplace will feature 100 artists from 25 states.

There will be 13 regional food trucks and the craft beer tent will be returning.

Also returning this year are the face painting tent and student art tent.

Panoply 2022 Hours:

Friday, April 29: 5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Art Marketplace closes at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Tickets and Pricing:

Arts Huntsville offers a Panoply weekend pass available online in advance for $18.

Weekend passes are only available until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Day passes are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the festival ticket booths, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union.

Tickets are on sale now. Children 12 and under are free of charge.