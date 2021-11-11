2021 Galaxy of Lights opens at Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Galaxy of Lights, an annual holiday light experience at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, will open on Thursday, Nov. 11, for its 26th season. For the second year in a row, the event has been nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.

“We are looking forward to sharing another year of Galaxy with our community, and it has been made all the more exciting by the nomination from USA Today 10Best,” said Rebecca Turk, director of learning and public engagement at the Garden.

In 2020, Galaxy won second place in the USA Today 10Best contest in the same category. The contest nominees are selected by an expert panel at 10Best, and the top 10 winners are chosen by popular vote. Individuals can vote in the contest once a day from Nov. 8 through Dec. 6.

“We were honored by the outpouring of community support that earned us second place in 2020, and we know that together, we can win first place in the contest this year,” said Turk.

Galaxy of Lights features both walking and driving experiences, opening with Walking Nights on Nov. 11. On opening night, in honor of Veterans Day, veterans will be offered a small token of recognition upon arrival, and all military personnel with valid ID will receive a free cup of hot cocoa.

Galaxy of Lights Walking Nights will take place Thursday, Nov. 11, through Sunday, Nov. 28, from 5:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (time of last admission). The event will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Ticket prices range from $13 to $25 for adults and $7 to $15 for children. Discounted tickets of $3 each are available to those who qualify through Museums for All (limit of four tickets). Guests are asked to pre-purchase timed tickets in advance to guarantee admission to Walking Nights, as gate tickets are not guaranteed.

Dog Walking Nights will take place on Mondays and Tuesdays during Walking Nights (Nov. 15, 16, 22 and 23). Tickets for dogs are $4 each.

Galaxy of Lights Driving Nights will take place Thursday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Jan. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (time of last admission). The event will be closed on Christmas Day.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 per vehicle (limit of 10 passengers) with a $5 discount available at the gate on Mondays for active and retired military personnel with valid ID. Tickets for Driving Nights can be pre-purchased for any date or purchased upon arrival.

Galaxy of Lights tickets are available now at the Garden front desk during regular business hours or online at hsvbg.org/galaxy. Proceeds from Galaxy of Lights go directly to support the mission activities of the Garden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Galaxy of Lights is presented by Jerry Damson Automotive Group.