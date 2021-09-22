15th annual Grant Mile-Plus Yard Sale this Saturday, September 25

GRANT, Ala. – Sitting atop Gunter Mountain, surrounded by the foothills of the Applachian Mountains, the town of Grant offers more than just beautiful views of Lake Guntersville, the Tennessee River and historic Kennamer Cove.

Each fall, Grant becomes a treasure hunter’s dream.

Though the Marshall County town may be small, it offers the chance to find big deals during the Grant Mile-Plus Yard Sale.

After its postponement last year, organizers are excited for its 2021 return. Set for Saturday, September 25th, this is the 15th year for the event, sponsored by the Grant Chamber of Commerce.

The shopping will start at 6:30am, so arrive early and plan to spend the day. They’d love to see you! To help plan your visit, check out the Grant Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

