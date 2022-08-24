HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – This weekend is the 11th annual Fall Home + Garden Show. Organized by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, the event will take place at the Von Braun Center on August 27 and 28.

Barry Oxley, executive officer of the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, says the show provides an opportunity to talk to industry pros as homeowners prepare for the upcoming Autumn season. Oxley says the show has everything for a home, inside and out. It also serves as a one-stop show to compare and save with dozens of experts.

The show will feature pros with many areas of expertise including landscaping, gutters, roofing, siding, and interior design. All of the companies at the show are licensed and insured.

“All of our members have to be licensed, meaning they have a home building license and they’re insured with workers comp, and liability, and everything else,” Oxley stated. “Just really want to make sure you’re talking to the right people.”

Oxley says attending the event is a helpful resource for homeowners looking to start a project or renovation in the near future. New to the show this year is an opportunity to “Ask the Experts”. They have two different experts who will be on hand both days. The consultation is free, but reservations are limited.

“One is an interior designer. So, you can actually, if you wanted to add an addition onto your home, or you just want to remodel a bathroom, or living room, or whatever space you want, you can set up an appointment with her and she’ll kind of walk you through your ideas.” Oxley explained. “We also have a landscaper for everything from Indian Creek where you can redo your whole landscape or just get some ideas how not to kill your plants in your front yard anymore.”

The event also has activities for attendees. This year the show is bringing back the Make It & Take It Workshop. People will have a chance to create their own fall decor. There is also a family fun zone complete with a fire truck and fun activities for kids. North Alabama Homebuilding Academy will be on hand for a fun STEM project during the show. Attendees will be able to build their own birdhouse to take home.

People will also have the chance to win prizes at the event. Attendees who travel to all participating passport sponsor booths to get their passport stamped will be eligible for a drawing to win one of 5 prizes with a retail value of at least $250.

The show is being held on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday the show will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday the show will run from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $6 for adults. Kids 16 and under get in free.



People can find more information about the event on the Huntsville Home Show website.

Tickets can be purchased through the following link: https://huntsvillehomeshows.com/purchase-tickets/