116th Lincoln County Fair set for September 18-25, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee tradition is back.

The 116th Lincoln County Fair opens this weekend at the fairgrounds in Fayetteville. The theme for the 2021 event is “Sunflowers, Boots, and Agriculture Roots,” celebrating Lincoln County’s rich agricultural heritage.

After canceling last year’s fair due to the pandemic, organizers say they are especially excited for this year’s offerings.

It all begins Saturday, September 18 in the grandstands with a performance from Jimmie Allen, the ACM’s 2021 New Male Artist of the Year and closes with the Demolition Derby on Saturday, September 25. In between, there’s a lot to experience.

In the livestock barns, visitors can see cattle, hogs, goats, sheep, horses, chicken and rabbits, while watching local producers compete for awards. There will also be exhibits by local 4H and FFA students, farmers, gardeners and others who have worked hard all year to grow, sew and create works showcasing their skills and talents.

On the Midway, this year’s carnival brings a mix of old favorites and new adventures. Check out the fair schedule for the special “All You Can Ride” armband days.

When it’s time to eat, there are plenty of local vendors to choose from, offering slawburgers, BBQ, Mexican food and other favorites.

For the only chance to watch harness racing in Tennessee, don’t miss the races every afternoon Tuesday through Saturday, with additional races on Tuesday night.

There are also some major giveaways. One lucky winner will take home a Toyota Camry on Saturday night. Friday night’s giveaway, a JD Z530M Mower, will take place during the Truck and Tractor Pull. During Thursday’s rodeo, a 6×14 Rockin S Utility Trailer will be given away. You must be present to win.

It’s all happening at the fairgrounds at 1003 Hedgemont Avenue, just blocks away from historic downtown Fayetteville. You can find more information on everything from admission pricing to event scheduling on the Lincoln County Fair website.