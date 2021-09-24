10th annual North Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Oct. 9 in Big Spring Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, you probably know at least one family dealing with the impact of this deadly disease.

From 2000 to 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s increased 145 percent.

It is the only leading cause of death in the U.S. for which there is no cure, leaving millions of families carrying a terrible emotional, physical and financial burden.

There’s also the financial impact on society. This year alone, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost the United States $355 billion. By 2050, as the elderly population grows, the financial cost could be as high as $1.1 trillion.

These are the grim statistics.

Fortunately, there is more to the story. Across the country, people just like you are supporting efforts to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer’s.

You don’t need to be a doctor, scientist or a billionaire philanthropist. All you need to do is take a little walk in the park.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The 10th annual North Alabama Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of these events. It’s coming up Saturday, October 9 in Big Spring Park in Huntsville. Check-in and registration starts at 9:30. At 10:00am, there will be a ceremony. The two-mile walk will begin immediately after that.

It’s not too late to form a walk team or make plans to bring your family! Click here to register or learn more about the Huntsville event.

If you can’t make it to the Huntsville event, there’s also a Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming up at McFarland Park in Florence on October 24.

You’ll find more here about the Shoals event.