Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Noon Interviews
Huntsville High School Theatre presents ‘The Phantom of the Opera’
Video
Growing Hope Casino Knight to benefit New Hope Children’s Clinic
Video
Huntsville Havoc Military Appreciation Night happening March 20
Go With a Pro at the Spring Home + Garden Show happening March 6-8
Video
Broadway Theatre League presents ‘Escape to Margaritaville’
Video
More Noon Interviews Headlines
Enjoy Irish food, Celtic entertainment during annual UCP Huntsville fundraiser
Video
Year-round EarlyWorks program allows students to explore African cultures through music and historic artifacts
Video
8th annual Decatur Home and Garden Show happening this weekend
Video
Disability Counts Census Rally happening April 1 in Huntsville
Video
Not a runner? That’s okay at ‘The Race for the Rest of Us’ 0.5k
Video
Legal Services of Alabama provides legal help to low-income residents
Video
5th annual Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ Tournament benefits Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama
Video
Broadway Theatre League presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’
Video
Power of the Purse fundraiser to benefit Girls Inc.
Video
C4 Conference to focus on the WorkPLACE
Video
BBB Consumer Alerts
Need to Know Tips on Tax Refund Advances
BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report Reveals Cryptocurrency as Second Riskiest Scam
Scammers Create Their Own Political Robocalls to Trick Consumers into Donating
One of World’s Largest Transportation Companies Receives Influx of Complaints
Video
Scammers Use “Voice Cloning” to Trick Businesses into Large Wire Transfers
Video
More BBB Consumer Alerts Headlines
Alabama News
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Video
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
More Alabama News Headlines
Huntsville
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Alabama A&M transitions to online classes, students asked to vacate dorms
Huntsville St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid COVID-19 concerns and precautions
Video
UAH moving to remote instruction over COVID-19 concerns
More Huntsville Headlines
National
Buttigieg campaign alleges irregularities in Nevada caucuses vote
More National Headlines